Police have increased patrols at a South Yorkshire park after a swan was targeted in a catapult attack.

The female mute swan is believed to have been shot with a ball bearing between the evening of 5 December and 8am on 6 December, when she was found on the water at Thrybergh Country Park near Rotherham.

Writing on social media, Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital said: "The swan was subsequently rescued and, upon x-ray examination, found to have been deliberately targeted with a ball bearing to her head - most likely fired from a slingshot - causing extensive suffering to the animal.

"The bird continues to receive veterinary treatment and care at our hospital, where we remain hopeful of a full recovery."

The swan is now recovering. Credit: Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital

The incident comes after two swans were shot dead in Middleton Park in Leeds.

S wans are protected animals under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. It is a criminal offence to intentionally injure, kill, or take a wild swan.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the latest incident.

Members of the public have been asked to remain vigilant, and immediately report any suspicious activity at the park to the relevant authorities.

