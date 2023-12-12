A 19-year-old man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after an early hours shooting.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Page Hall Road, Sheffield, at 12.38am on Tuesday, 12 December.

In a statement the force said: "Emergency services attended, and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries, where he remains at this time."

Page Hall Road, between the junction of Firth Park Road and Barretta Street was closed as police investigated the incident.

People have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.