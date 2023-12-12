A major motorway has been partially closed after a lorry caught on fire.

Two of three lanes have been closed on the M62 westbound within J25 near Brighouse.

National Highways said the fire had now been extinguished, but that "work to recover the vehicle and assess the road surface will begin shortly".

Drivers are being warned to expect delays throughout the morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.