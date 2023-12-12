A dinosaur-themed pub has been stripped of its licence after concerns over child safety, after-hours drinking, and drug dealing.

Landlady Chantelle Syner sobbed as Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee told her she would lose permission to run Jurassica in Sheffield.

The mother-of-two had previously said complaints had been orchestrated by a controlling former partner, but the council found no evidence to support her claims.

L iquor licensing manager John O’Malley said Miss Syner had been encouraged to provide CCTV evidence of reported incidents on site, and to comply with warning notices and voluntary action plans.

He said: "We’ve worked as much as we possibly can with these premises. I’ve been a licensing manager for eight years and this has taken the most time of any venue in South Yorkshire in my eight years.”

Jurassica opened in 2021. Miss Synyer said it was the first "animatronic dinosaur-themed restaurant" in the UK.

Council licensing officer Gareth Barrett said he was first alerted to issues a year ago when a 17-year-old was injured by being pushed onto a table and was cut by glass during a late-night incident.

He said there were also reports of "afterbirding" – drinks being served until the early hours – as well as drug-taking and dealing on the premises.

He said that the venue repeatedly failed to provide CCTV evidence and warning notices were ignored.

Mr Barrett said: "It’s my view that Miss Synyer is unable to make sure the premises are safe for any persons attending and that we request a revocation of the licence."

Miss Syner said she suffered mental health problems because of personal issues.

Police and council licensing officers said that they had offered extensive help and support to her.

Concerns had been mounting about issues at Jurassica. Credit: Google

Vincent Blake-Barnard, counsel for South Yorkshire Police, said concerns arose because it was attractive to young people as well as children.

He said there was a lack of proper risk assessments for child safeguarding and empty bottles of vodka in the toilets suggested young drinkers were bringing in their own alcohol.

Julie Hagan of the child safeguarding partnership said: “The issue for us which makes this case different to other pubs is that Jurassica is a themed pub. It’s got a dinosaur theme, it’s designed specifically to attract children and families.”

She said that the venue is also used by adults as a routine part of the business.

Miss Synyer had been offered safeguarding training, which she attended after missing an initial course, but Ms Hagan told her it was important for other staff to attend as well, which had not happened. She said her service had also offered help and support.

During an unannounced visit, Ms Hagan said duty manager Richard Askern told her Miss Synyer had "a lot on" and was running an event elsewhere.

She said: "We discussed safeguarding policies with him. Two children were in the premises during that visit.

"He couldn’t find a refusals book or a copy of a safeguarding risk assessment; he didn’t know what I was talking about. And when I asked about the drug policy he said he operates a zero tolerance to drugs policy at all times."

She added: "We became increasingly concerned about the operational standards to run a pub designed around children and families, so we are concerned that the current arrangements are inadequate to mitigate the risks associated with drug-taking, drug dealing and violence."

Miss Synyer apologised.

She said: "My head completely went because I’ve given up my home to move into this pub, thinking I’d own this pub.

"Then in November 2022 I had to leave [a friend] in charge because my mental health was failing. My boyfriend got more controlling at that time."

She said her ex-partner was abusive towards her for working behind the bar and talking to customers, so it was easier to step away.

However, she realised that the venue was not in safe hands until Mr Askern stepped up to the management role.

Miss Synyer said that the kitchen was closed down by health and safety because of damage to it that she could not afford to repair, so she had to stop doing parties and food. As a result she put time into another business to try and keep going.

She said: "I should never have left the business for everyone else to run and I should never have listened to a man who controlled and manipulated me."

Miss Synyer told the hearing that as a mother she would "never, ever, ever put any child in harm, no matter what their reports say."