A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an eight week old baby.

The 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were questioned following the incident in Bourne, Lincolnshire.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to an address in Bourne on Tuesday, 31 October and an eight-week-old baby was subsequently taken to hospital and died.

"Officers launched an investigation and can now confirm two people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing."

The force has not confirmed whether the baby was a boy or girl.

The pair have been released on bail pending further enquiries.