A tanker company has been fined £200,000 after two workers collapsed from gas exposure.

O ne man was left in a coma for 12 days after inhaling argon gas at Tasca Tankers Ltd in Wakefield.

A colleague also passed out after trying to hep him.

The incident happened on 18 March 2020 when one of the workers collapsed while carrying out welding work.

His colleague found him slumped at the bottom of a tank and called for help before also collapsing.

Both men were rescued by emergency services wearing breathing apparatus.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had failed to ensure their safety while working in the tanks, classified as a confined space.

The workers suffered asphyxiation resulting from breathing in argon gas leaking from a welding torch.

T he first worker suffered a hypoxic brain injury and was in a coma for more than 12 days.

He suffered memory loss and was unable to walk, talk or move his left arm.

Both workers continue to suffer long lasting physical and psychological effects of this incident.

Tasca Tankers pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations.The company was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £7,060 in costs.

HSE inspector Louise Redgrove, said: "Two employees very nearly died in an incident which was foreseeable.

"The company had previously received related enforcement action and yet still failed to identify work was taking place inside confined spaces.

"This incident could so easily have been avoided if the company had ensured [that] robust controls, effective training and emergency procedures were in place and current."