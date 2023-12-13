An animal charity has appealed for a new owner to take in its "most overlooked" dog.

Nine-year-old lurcher cross Domino has been resident at the Dogs Trust's rehoming centre in Leeds since August 2022.

But while the charity has received thousands of applications from potential adopters not a single one has been received for Domino.

Described as "fun, clever and affectionate" Dogs Trust said he would thrive in an adult-only home with a secure garden and lots of love.

Centre manager Emma Wakefield said: "Domino has become a cherished member of our family.

"His playful nature, intelligence, and the love he exudes make us root for him to find a loving home.

"We believe that there's someone out there whose heart Domino can capture this Christmas, and we urge everyone to consider giving him the chance he truly deserves, remembering that a dog is for life, not just for Christmas."