A boy with a rare genetic disorder fulfilled his dream of joining the police to celebrate his sixth birthday.

Six-year-old Marshall has Apert Syndrome, a condition affecting one in 65,000 children, loves all things police-related.

To mark his birthday he was invited to meet response officers at Colonnades House in Doncaster.

His guide was PC Warren Crowcroft, who gave Marshall a tour of the facility and topped off the visit by giving him the chance to sit in a police car.

Marshall's brother Stuart said: "PC Crowcroft really made Marshall's day and he hasn't stopped talking about meeting him.

Marshall, aged six, in a police vest during his visit to meet officers in Doncaster Credit: South Yorkshire Police

"He has been telling all his friends he knows a police officer and about how he got to sit in a real police car. It really did make his day and I know he loved every minute of it."Apert Syndrome causes the bones in the skull, feet, and hands to fuse.

Due to other medical complications, Marshall also has a stomach peg and tracheostomy. He has already had to undergo numerous operations.Temporary Det Sgt Ian Jefferies, from the Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: "It was lovely to see the smile on Marshall's face, and I know PC Crowcroft loved showing him the ropes and inside the police car."He's such a cheerful and courageous little boy and it was our pleasure to create this special memory for him."