A gunman who returned to the scene of a shooting to remove bullet casings as his victim fought for life has been jailed.

Abdullah Ishaq shot the 22-year-old man in his back and leg in a violent confrontation in Rotherham on 18 March.

Police arrested him after he was found walking towards a taxi close to the scene after he had returned to retrieve the bullet casings.

The victim was taken to hospital with fractured ribs, a lung puncture, and two gunshot wounds.

Det Con James Hughes, from the South Yorkshire Police armed crime team, said: "This was an extremely alarming incident to have happened in a what is described as a usually very quiet area.

"The fact that local residents were disturbed during their peaceful Saturday afternoon to sounds of gunshots, is unacceptable."

He added: "We are astounded that no one else was injured."

The incident happened at 2.30pm on 18 March in Winifred Street in Masborough. Police, who were called to reports of multiple gunshots, found the victim drifting in and out of consciousness on the floor of a property.

Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

H e was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.