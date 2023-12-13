Play Brightcove video

The incident was caught on a doorbell camera

Police have warned drivers not to leave cars running unattended after a man was knocked down and seriously injured as he tried to stop his vehicle being stolen.

The 31-year-old had left his car to defrost and was inside his house in Warde Avenue, Doncaster, when a thief saw the opportunity to take it.

Footage recorded on a doorbell camera shows the victim running from the property and grabbing the driver's door to try to prevent the car being stolen.

As the vehicle reversed, the man was dragged backwards and collided with a wall, which collapsed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and needed surgery.

The Vauxhall car was later recovered.

No-one has been arrested.

Supt Peter Thorp, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "At this time of the year with the cold and darker nights there is more opprtunity for thieves to commit this type of offence.

"It is coming to that time of year where sadly we will see instances like this and we're really keen to give that advice to the public that if you do need to defrost your car on a morning before you go to work or before you leave the house, if you do leave your car running while it warms up and defrosts, we ask you to remain in your vehicle."

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at aroun 7.30am on 6 December.

Insurance risk

The British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) warns motorists who leave their vehicles unattended with the engine running whilst defrosting the windscreen may not be able to claim if the car is stolen.

Most motor insurance policies now have a specific "keys in car" or "vehicle left unattended" clause and exclude claims in these circumstances.

In addition, there will be a "reasonable care" clause, whereby the insurer may reject a claim on the grounds of the policyholder being reckless

