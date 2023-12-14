Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder two weeks after a fatal house fire.

Anthony Ibbitson, who was 54, died in hospital two days after the blaze on Terry Street in Hull.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Amy Keane-Christie, of Humberside Police, said: "We immediately launched a murder investigation, and over the course of the last two weeks, a team of detectives have worked around the clock conducting extensive lines of enquiry into Anthony’s death.

"As part of this, one man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death. He remains in our custody whilst enquiries continue.

"Anthony’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this time, and we would continue to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist with our continuing investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.