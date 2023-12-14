A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old man a day after he was shot.

The man was shot on Page Hall Road in Sheffield in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 December.He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day. Page Hall Road was closed following the incident. It has now reopened.Det Supt Paul Murphy, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.He added: 'We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family."

