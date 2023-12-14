Murder probe launched after father-of-two dies following shooting in Sheffield

Page Hall Road was closed by South Yorkshire Police following the shooting.
Police responded to reports of the shooting on Page Hall Road at 12:38am on Tuesday, 12 December. Credit: ITV News

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old man a day after he was shot.

The man was shot on Page Hall Road in Sheffield in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 December.He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day. Page Hall Road was closed following the incident. It has now reopened.Det Supt Paul Murphy, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.He added: 'We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family."

