A woman died after she got out of a car parked on a motorway and was knocked down by another vehicle.

The woman, in her 30s, was a passenger in a car which parked on the hard shoulder of the A1M near Leeming in North Yorkshire at around 11.15pm.

She was knocked down by another vehicle after walking onto the carriageway.

Despite first aid from passersby and the emergency services, she died at the scene.

The motorway was closed overnight for investigations and vehicle recovery.

It reopened at around 8am on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.