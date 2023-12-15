A man's body has been found inside a property on a street in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Ironside Walk in Gleadless on Friday 15 December to reports a man had been assaulted. They discovered a body inside a property at around 1.30pm.

A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

The police have also "made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in relation to the incident."

South Yorkshire Police said: "An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained."