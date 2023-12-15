Police searching for a teenager who has been missing for more than a week have found a body.

Lewis Priestley was reported missing from his home in Allerton, in Bradford, on Wednesday, 6 December.

The 19-year-old was last seen on CCTV getting out of a taxi on Bradford Road.

Officers found a body at around 11pm on 14 December at Grattan Warehouse on Thornton Road.

They are not treating his death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Lewis have been informed."

