Motorists are three times more at risk of being involved in an accident if they break down on so-called smart motorways without a hard shoulder, new figures show.

A report by National Highways revealed that, in three out of five schemes, incidents involving people being killed or seriously injured (KSI) during breakdowns increased on smart motorway stretches where the hard shoulder was removed.

These included the M1 in West Yorkshire between junctions 39 and 42, the M25 between junctions five and seven and the M6 between junctions 11A and 13.

In April, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced he was scrapping plans to build new smart motorways due to cost pressures and lack of confidence among some motorists.

But he refused to ban existing schemes where the hard shoulder has been permanently removed.

Campaigners including Claire Mercer, from Rotherham, want all smart motorways to be scrapped since losing her husband, Jason, in 2019.

Mr Mercer died after being hit by a lorry on the M1 close to Meadowhall in a collision which also claimed the life of 22-year-old Mansfield man Alexandru Murgeanu.

The two men had stopped between junctions 34 and 35 where the hard shoulder has been replaced by an active lane.

Fourteen of the 80 motorway deaths in England in 2021 happened on sections without a permanent hard shoulder.

Between 2017 and 2021, the rate of casualties involving motorists who broke down on smart motorways was 0.21 per 100 million vehicle miles travelled.

That compared with rates of 0.07 on controlled smart motorways, which have variable speed limits but have a hard shoulder, and 0.10 on conventional motorways.

For all types of crashes, KSI rates on motorways with all lanes running (1.43) and controlled (1.31) schemes are below the figure for traditional motorways (1.45).

Smart motorways involve various methods to manage the flow of traffic, such as converting the hard shoulder into a live running lane (ALR), and variable speed limits.

ALR smart motorways boosted capacity at a cost lower than widening roads.

There have been long-standing safety fears following fatal incidents in which vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

National Highways announced on Thursday that extra emergency stopping areas will be installed on 11 smart motorway sections.

As part of a £900 million investment aimed at improving the network by 2025, extra emergency stopping areas will be installed on 11 smart motorway motorway sections

National Highways chief executive, Nick Harris, said: “The majority of collisions on our network involve moving vehicles.

“The minority involve stopped vehicles and the risk of this continues to be higher on motorways without a permanent hard shoulder.

“Most of the interventions we are making such as introducing stopped vehicle detection and enabling increased enforcement of Red X signals, are designed to reduce the risk of a collision between a moving and a stopped vehicle.

“It remains too early to see the impact of the actions we have delivered, as they were largely completed in 2022.

“But we continue to monitor the impact of the actions.”

AA president Edmund King said: “The fundamental problem remains that stopped vehicle incidents are more frequent on ALR smart motorways compared to motorways with hard shoulders.

“Reinstating the hard shoulder should be the aim of every political party if politicians really want to promote motoring-friendly policies.

“It will be safer and much smarter. Just do it.”

