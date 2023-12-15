More details have been released about the death of a popular railway station cat to end "speculation" about the circumstances.

Felix became a favourite with passengers using Huddersfield railway station after being appointed as senior pest controller in 2011.

Along with her apprentice, Bolt, she quickly rose to internet stardom after a passenger created a social media page in her honour. She helped raise more than £240,000 for charity.

She made several television appearances, including on ITV's Good Morning Britain. Her first biography, Felix The Railway Cat, was a Sunday Times bestseller.

Following her death on 3 December at the age of 12, the administrators of the Facebook page "Felix and Bolt - The Huddersfield Station Cats" said there had been "a number of enquiries and concerns raised about her state of health".They said: "We would like to point out there was no major apparent evidence of sickness or illness, other than a 'slowing down', which would be expected for a hard working lady cat approaching 13 years old.

"This slowing down accelerated quickly and necessitated a trip to the vets."

The statement said Felix was only found to be in poor health after the vet found several tumours.

"It was agreed by all parties that the kindest, most peaceful solution was to put her to sleep," it said."We hope that this puts everyone’s minds at rest, so please no more questions or speculation."Felix was well cared for and had a great life here at the station. She touched the lives of thousands worldwide. She will be missed, particularly by her colleagues."

