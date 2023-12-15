Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle, has died at the age of 77.

Halliwell, who spent 29 years on the soap, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, ITV said.

In a statement, his family said: "He was making us laugh to the end.

"The most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him."

They paid tribute to staff at St James's Hospital in Leeds and Wheatfield Hospice "for their love and kindness in his final days".

"He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived," the statement added.

Born in Bury, Lancashire, in 1946, Halliwell was an apprentice engineer and worked in cotton and paper mills before training at the Mountview Theatre School.

He was a founding member of the Interchange Theatre in Bury.

His other acting credits included Cracker, Heartbeat and Coronation Street, but he became best known for playing Zak Dingle, the patriarch of the Dingle family and the father of Cain, Belle and Sam Dingle.

Halliwell played Zak Dingle, the patriarch of the Dingle family. Credit: ITV/Emmerdale

'The undoubted father of the show'

Lisa Riley, who plays Zak Dingle's niece, Mandy, on Emmerdale, paid tribute to Halliwell on social media.

She wrote: "My dearest Steve, love you so much. You are now finally at peace. Thank you for years of laughter, you were still laughing right up to the end.

"Adored, loved, respected by us all, a legend in my eyes that’s for sure. We have stories and memories to last for many more years to come."

Before his on-screen success, Halliwell was once jailed for two weeks for sleeping rough in an empty government building in London. He spoke openly about his struggles with depression.

In 2003, he took a short break from Emmerdale for personal reasons, later revealing he had spent time at an alcohol rehabilitation centre.

He had a further period away from the show in September 2018, when he had heart surgery and a pacemaker fitted.

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, said: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on.

"To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart. To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."

