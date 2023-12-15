A "sophisticated" cannabis factory with around £800,000 of plants has been uncovered at a disused nightclub.

Around 800 plants spread across six rooms were discovered at the premises in Silver Street, in Doncaster.

Officers raided the building after reports the electricity supply had been tampered with.

Fresh food and cooking utensils suggested people had been living inside.

There were also reports of two men leaving the building using a wire to climb down from a first-floor window.

Police believe people were living at the building to look after the plants. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Insp Lisa Bird, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This was a sophisticated and significant set up with cannabis plants at varying stages of growth discovered in various rooms of the establishment.

"Some people might think cannabis is a harmless drug, but its links to organised crime has been proven. Organised crime groups (OCGs) bring misery to communities with increased violence, use of weapons and drugs supply.

"It leads to vulnerable people being exploited to look after the cannabis grows and there is evidence of that happening in this particular case.

"We want people to feel safe in their homes and wiping out cannabis grows will help us to do that and clear out OCGs from our local communities."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.