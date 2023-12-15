A large sinkhole has opened up across a road in a North Yorkshire town following recent flooding.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Castlegate and Sheepfoot Hill, in Malton after part of the road collapsed on Thursday 14 December.

One side of the carriageway has been closed, causing some disruption for nearby residents as water is reported to be flowing through the road.

North Yorkshire councillor Keane Duncan said the situation will have to be "continually monitored" as the carriageway may deteriorate.

"We will need the flood water to have been removed before remedial works can take place," he added.

The town was hit by flooding following heavy rain. Credit: North Yorkshire County Council

It comes after Storm Elin brought high winds and heavy downpours to parts of the UK.

The county bridge linking Malton and Norton has been closed for the past week as a result of flooding with pumps still working to remove water from the area.

Mr Duncan said the water levels at the River Derwent at Malton have been dropping at a rate of 150mm a day. But that the ground water level is currently 22.16m, which is a rise of 6cm from Thursday 14 December.

He added:"We are now entering a five day period of dry weather but will then return to more unsettled weather.

"Ground water levels will continue to rise for the next few days."

