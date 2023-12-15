Police investigating the theft of a life-size skeleton model from a pub on Halloween have released CCTV images of two people they want to find.

North Yorkshire Police said a man and a woman entered a pub on Church Street in Whitby, at around 10pm on 31 October.

The man picked up the skeleton model and left the pub, despite a woman urging him to take it back.

The force has released images of two people they want to talk to.

The man is described as white, of thin build with short blond hair, aged between 20 and 25 and was wearing a black tuxedo. The woman had long black hair, and was wearing black clothes and was around the same age as the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

