A woman accused of murdering a council worker who was stabbed to death while walking his dogs has died before facing trial.

Emma Borowy, 32, was charged with the murder of 74-year-old Roger Leadbetter in Sheffield.

Mr Leadbeater, who drove children with special needs to schools for Sheffield City Council, was attacked while walking his springer spaniel, Max, in parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield on 9 August.

The dog remained at his side as he lay dying.

In a statement released after his death, Mr Leadbeater's family said: "As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

Borowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was remanded in prison and was awaiting a trial date.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed she died on Tuesday, 12 December.A spokesperson said: "Nobody else is being sought in connection with Roger’s death and the investigation has been closed."Files for the coroner will be prepared in relation to both deaths.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected."