A dad-of-two who died after being shot has been named by his family as Kevin Pokuta.

The 19-year-old died in hospital after the shooting on Page Hall Road in Sheffield on Tuesday, 12 December.

A 21-year-old man from the Manor area and a 23-year-old man from the Walkley area have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody.

A 41-year-old man previously arrested has since been release on bail.

South Yorkshire Police says a post mortem examination confirmed Kevin died from a single gunshot wound.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.