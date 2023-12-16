Two people have been jailed for their part in a multi-million pound drug trafficking ring.

Jordan Walker, 31, and Neesha Gohil, 32, were part of a conspiracy to flood the streets of Leeds with cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

The pair are the latest to be jailed after an investigation which has seen nearly 100 kilos of Class A drugs and more than £160,000 in cash sseized.

The drug ring also had connections to a series of shootings in the south Leeds area.

Walker, from Wakefield, was jailed for 11 years and Gohil, from Batley, was jailed for five and a half years. The offences took place between November 2022 and March 2023.

Today’s sentences follow the jailing of three other people in July and a further gang member in March, as part of the same West Yorkshire Police investigation.

Also sentenced as part of this operation were Robert Hallas, 45, from Leeds, and Mark Cross, 55, from Stockton on Tees. They were jailed for a combined total of 17 years.

Police are still searching for the head of the operation, who is believed to have fled to Dubai.

Det Insp Dave Watts, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a multi-million pound drug trafficking ring with significant influence in the Leeds drug market and connections to a series of firearms discharges in the south Leeds area.

"I'm pleased with the sentences handed out today and hope they will serve as a deterrent to people thinking of dealing drugs in our communities."

