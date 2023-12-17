A man has died following a crash just off the M62 at Rishworth near Huddersfield.

Police were called at 6.15am to reports of a car that had been found in a ditch off the A672 at junction 22 of the M62.

A man was found nearby who was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene.

The man’s family have been informed and will be offered support by specially trained officers.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it to come forwards.

The road is expected to be for several hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.