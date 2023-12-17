Police have launched a murder investigation and named the man found dead at a property in Sheffield.

Philip McCauliffe, 67, died following reports of an assault on Ironside Walk in the Gleadless area of the city. He was found dead inside a property on the street at around 1.30pm on Friday, 15 December.

A post mortem has concluded he died as a result of a bleed on the brain.

South Yorkshire Police have now launched a murder investigation and three people - two men aged 39 and 35, and a 37-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Philip McCauliffe died as a result of a bleed on the brain. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

DCI Andrew Knowles, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We have been working around the clock since Friday to build up a picture of what happened to Philip in the run-up to his tragic death.

"We are aware of reports that Philip was assaulted prior to his death and have been making extensive enquiries, including going house-to-house in the community, to gather information which could help us to secure justice.

"We know people in the community will have information about what has happened and I urge you to make contact and tell us what you know. If you don't feel comfortable speaking to us directly, you can contact Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous. We will never know who the information came from."

Police say Philip has no known relatives and have been unable to identify a next of kin. Anyone who may know Philip is being urged to get in touch.

