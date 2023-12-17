Two teenagers have been injured in a hit-and-run in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Charter Row in Sheffield city centre at 2.35am today, Sunday 17 December, to reports two teenagers had been hit by a car.

It's understood the car left the road and collided with the two pedestrians before the driver got out and left the scene by foot towards Moore Street.

The pedestrians, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were taken to hospital. The 18-year-old has serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. The 17-year old has minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police say enquiries are underway to track down the driver.

