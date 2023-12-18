Play Brightcove video

Body-worn video shows the two people being rescued about a mile offshore

The RNLI has warned that "even the most experienced can get caught out" after two people had to be rescued when their boat capsized off the coast of North Yorkshire.Lifeboat crews responded to an emergency call to save the rowers who ended up in the water as they tried to return to Whitby harbour in rough seas.When rescuers arrived they were clinging to the boat, which had drifted about a mile offshore.RNLI responder Jonathan Marr said: "When you hear that you are attending a shout to two people in the water, you know you need to get there quickly as every second counts.

"When we arrived we were relieved to see that both casualties were wearing lifejackets and had managed to climb onto the upturned hull of their rowing boat."He added: "We later learned they had undertaken capsize training which was invaluable in this incident as its very easy to panic when you end up in cold water unexpectedly."

The RNLI has urged anyone taking part in water-based sports to wear a lifejacket, carry a means of calling for help, check conditions before heading out into the sea and complete training so they know what to do in an emergency. Marr pointed out that "even the most experienced people can get caught out - everything can change in an instant".

