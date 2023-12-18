Four men who "gloated and congratulated" themselves after stabbing a teenager to death in a revenge attack before discovering they had targeted the wrong person have been jailed.

Trust Junior Gangata, who was 17, was stabbed 15 times at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Leeds, in the early hours of 19 March.

One of the attackers, later identified as 19-year-old Karl Belinga, had been involved in a fight with another man, known as "TM".

Belinga recruited friends Paul Mbwasse and Karlson Ogie, both aged 19, and Brandon Paradzai, 20, to carry out a revenge attack.

But instead of targeting "TM", they set upon Trust, nicknamed "TJ".

Belinga, Mbwasse and Ogie denied murder but were found guilty after a trial last month. Paradzai was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of manslaughter.

Sentencing them at Leeds Crown Court, judge Geoffrey Marson KC told them: "You gloated and congratulated yourselves in the car, until you realised you had killed Trust and not the other man.

"Trust was kind, caring and compassionate. He never did anyone any harm. You have ruined the lives of his family and friends.

"They will never recover from their living nightmare."

The incident happened at a house party in the Armley area of Leeds. Credit: MEN Media

The trial had heard how terrified partygoers had fled in panic after masked men burst into the house.

Trust, a student at Notre Dame College who was a drummer in his church band and did not drink, was chased into the kitchen where he was fatally wounded.

A post-mortem examination showed he suffered wounds through his heart, lung and liver.

In a statement, Trust's mother Anna Gangata said his murder had "impacted every single member of our family".

"There are no words to describe the utter devastation his death has caused our family," she said.

“I should be able to watch TJ fall in love, fall out of love, go to university, get his first job, become accomplished, get married, buy his first home, have his own children, grow old. I am robbed of all those opportunities, all those milestones you should be able to watch your child achieve.

"Those responsible for his death have robbed me of those opportunities due to their motivation to seek revenge, to murder."

Belinga, 20, and Mbwasse and Ogie, both 19, were given life sentences, with a minimum term of 23 years.

Paradzai, 20, was sentenced to 16 years in young offenders institution.

Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police said the murder was "utterly senseless".

He added: “It should be made very clear that Trust Junior was not involved in gangs or criminality in any way and was just an innocent teenage boy who had gone to a party to see friends and enjoy himself on a Saturday night.

“Armed with knives and seeking revenge, those convicted of his murder appear to have worked themselves up into a rage that tragically cost Trust Junior his life and has left his family completely devastated.

“His death very starkly shows the terrible consequences that can occur when young men are prepared to carry knives and use them in an attempt to settle a score."

Mrs Gangata added: "The loss of TJ has destroyed everything we once enjoyed. He was the gentlest, most caring person. No-one could comprehend he would suffer violence of any kind.

“If any good can come out of TJ’s death, I would ask that lessons are learnt, and no other parent must lose a son or daughter due to knife crime. Individuals need to stop arming themselves with weapons which can inflict such damage and devastation."

