National Highways closed the M1 motorway on Monday evening after a huge lorry fire.

The vehicle caught fire on the southbound carriageway in South Yorkshire, between junction 32 for the M18 and junction 31 for Aston and Worksop.

Initially traffic was held on the southbound carriageway only, but this was extended to entire road due to the severity of the blaze.

The National Highways website suggested traffic could be restarted after 11pm.

Traffic cameras showed the fire still in full flow shortly after 9pm. Credit: National Highways

