An investigation into the death of former Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has found "no evidence of wrongdoing", the club has said.

Cusack, who played in midfield and went on to become a marketing executive for the Blades, died at her home in Derbyshire in September aged 27.

United confirmed an independent investigation took place into concerns Cusack's family raised concerns about "processes and conduct" at the club.

In a statement, the club said: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing.

"The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved."

Cusack was United's longest serving player, scoring seven times in 110 appearances.

In October, an inquest heard the cause of her death had not been established but police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

United's statement added: "Maddy was also a valued and popular member of the club's marketing team, working on promotion of all areas of the Blades. Everyone at the club remains deeply saddened by her passing."

It said staff had been offered "external support" following her death.

The statement said: "As part of the club's commitment to continual improvement, we have and will continue to review and expand the club-wide wellbeing support offered to our staff and to increase the learning and development opportunities for all staff around language and culture, welfare and mental health awareness."

