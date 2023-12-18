Play Brightcove video

Watch Martin Fisher's report on Joan Desbro's big day at Oakwell.

A lifelong Barnsley fan has made history by becoming the club's oldest ever matchday mascot at 90. Joan Desbro, from Cudworth, led the team out for their League One clash with Charlton Athletic at Oakwell on Saturday, 16 December. A jubilant Joan, who watched her team claim a point in a 1-1 draw, described the moment as "something to remember forever". Joan has been supporting the Tykes since 1937, when she started going to games with her father aged just five.

Joan has been going to games at Oakwell since 1937. Credit: ITV News

Her son, Bryan Huscroft, is also a fan. He said: "She's never lost that passion. It's just got stronger and stronger."

As well as walking out onto the pitch alongside right-back Jordan Williams before kick-off, the club presented Joan with flowers in the changing rooms, where she had chance to meet the players. Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City striker Jon Stead - now Barnsley's assistant coach - said: "This is what football and football clubs are all about.

"They're about the people and the people that support it over the years, and, you know, to have Joan here, the oldest mascot, at 90 years of age, is just, it's an honour for us actually."

