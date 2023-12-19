A drunk driver who repeatedly rammed a van into a group of people outside a pub in Derbyshire has been jailed for more than a decade.

Eight people were injured when Jake Wallis, 28, deliberately drove into the group three times near the Nag's Head in Clowne near Chesterfield in June.

On the final attempt he missed them and instead put the van into reverse and ran over two female friends who were dragged under the vehicle.

Both suffered significant physical and psychological injuries.

Wallis admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of causing GBH by dangerous driving and four counts of attempted GBH.

He was today sentenced to 11 years in prison and banned from driving for 11 years and 10 months.

Detective Constable Robin Mills, from Derbyshire Police, said: “That Jake Wallis did not kill anyone that night was quite frankly incredible.

"His actions were breathtakingly reckless and have had serious and longstanding effects on all those involved.

"The sentence passed today shows the gravity of the offences that he has committed and I hope anyone reading this is left under no illusion of the potential risks they run should they get behind the wheel drunk."

