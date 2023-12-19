Commuters are being warned of major delays this morning after two motorways were closed.

The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound after a collision between a HGV and a bicycle. It happened at 1.19am.

The carriageway is shut between Junction 30 near Wakefield and Junction 29 / M1 Junction 42 for Lofthouse while emergency services respond.

It is expected to remain closed throughout the morning so police can carry out investigations.

Meanwhile the M1 in South Yorkshire remains partially closed due to a lorry fire.

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 on the southbound carriageway between Junction 32 for the M18 and Junction 31 for Aston are still shut after a lorry caught fire shortly before 9pm yesterday, 18 December.

A full road closure was in place due to the severity of the fire. Credit: Highways England

There are around 10 minutes of delays while recovery and cleanup takes place.