Listen to the moment Daisy Hamer saved her mum's life.

A four-year old girl who called 999 after her mum collapsed and carried out lifesaving treatment while waiting for an ambulance to arrive has been given an award.Daisy Hamer followed instructions from a call handler to successfully perform CPR when mum Aimee stopped breathing.She then used the phonetic alphabet to tell East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) their address in Walesby, Nottinghamshire.Daisy, now five, was given a bravery award by EMAS at Walesby Church of England Primary School on Tuesday, 19 December. Daisy said receiving the award "made me feel like I was grown up" and that she wasn't scared when her mum was unconscious.

Aimee, 40, who has a heart condition, had given Daisy her phone to watch YouTube videos when she became unresponsive. Despite being upset about what had happened, the youngster used the phone to call 999 and was able to answer the call handler's questions and follow their instructions until the ambulance crew arrived.When Aimee stopped breathing, Daisy was able to tilt her head back to check her airway before carrying out CPR, along with her two-year-old sister. During the 999 call, released by EMAS, the emergency medical advisor can be heard explaining how to perform CPR.He said: "We're going to do this until we can get some help to you, ok?"He goes on to say: "I want you to count out loud [while doing the CPR chest compressions] so I can help you, ok?"Daisy can be heard counting out loud - in time - before her mum's breathing suddenly comes back.

After listening to the call, Aimee said: "It was very emotional hearing the call. It wasn't like I expected. Obviously I was told she did amazingly but I didn't expect her to be as calm and cool as she was. It just made me really proud of her really."The mum-of-four, who has a number of health complaints, has taught her children how to respond in an emergency. She said: "I taught Daisy and my other children the phonetic alphabet by making a rhyme out of our postcode to make it fun and memorable."She added: 'While I’ve had other funny turns previously, the kids were never on their own with me as my husband was there to call 999, but Daisy would always get involved by fetching me a cushion and blanket.

" Daisy is amazing and so grown up her age."Daisy has said she wants to become a paramedic or a surgeon after what happened.

Jackie Spate, Phillip Rowe and Jenny Paling were the first ambulance crew members to arrive at the Walesby home after Daisy's 999 call. The trio presented Daisy with her award.

