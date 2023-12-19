A man who described himself as a "paedophile" in a text message has been jailed for raping and sexually abusing children.

Darren Thomas, 45, repeatedly attacked children aged 11 to 17 between 2010 and 2021.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Thomas, from Rotherham, silenced his victims, telling them to keep his abuse a secret so he would not lose his job. He plied them with alcohol before taking advantage of them.

Thomas sent a text message where he referred to himself as a "paedophile" two days before he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of an under 16-year-old, five counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Thomas was sentenced to 18 years and 7 months in prison and was given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a restraining order.Det Con Caroline Anderson said: "This has been a complex investigation, with evidence spanning almost eight years to uncover and review. It has undoubtedly been a long and difficult process for the victims, and I want to commend their tremendous bravery in coming forward and providing statements and key evidence. "I hope the result has brought the victims a certain level of closure, but nothing can eliminate their ordeal."She added: "They will have to deal with the consequences of his actions for the rest of their lives, but thanks to their support a dangerous and prolific offender is now off the streets and serving time behind bars, unable to prey on anyone else."

