Councillors have voted unanimously to appeal against a high court decision allowing asylum seekers to be housed at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Last month a judge dismissed a challenge by campaigners and West Lindsey District Council seeking to safeguard the former RAF airbase.

The Home Office plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers on the site but the council has ambitious plans for a £300 million regeneration project there.

The High Court decision followed a two-day judicial review hearing in London.

Cllr Lesley Rollings, Deputy Leader of West Lindsey District Council told ITV News: "We think we've got to support the people of West Lindsey and particularly the people that live around the Scampton area.

"There are lots of issues to do with this and lots of reasons for us doing this. One of the main ones is that we have a £300m project itching to start of the site."

There has been fierce opposition to the Home Office plans by local campaigners

She added: "Our team of officers really have good a very good vision of what will work well on there. And we're really excited about that.

"It will provide opportunities particularly for young people and all sorts of people to come to the area.

"We really think they should reconsider and allow our plans to go ahead."

The base was once the home of the famous Dambusters 617 Squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...