Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot near Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

Officers were called to Queen Elizabeth Gardens shortly after 7:10pm last night (Tuesday, 19 December) after the man was shot in the back.

The man suffered serious injuries although they are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

DCI Matthew Holdsworth said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack but understand that, naturally, people will have concerns locally.

"That's why we have increased patrols in the area to provide support and reassurance. I would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us."

