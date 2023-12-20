A music teacher from Bradford has been jailed for possessing thousands of indecent pictures of children.

Donal Donnelly, 58, who taught at a school in Leeds, was found to have downloaded more than 2,000 images, including of primary school-aged children - some estimated to be as young as 6.

There was no evidence to suggest the offences involved children taught by Donnelly.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children, several of which were classed in the most serious category.

He was given an 8-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and issued with a 5-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order at York Crown Court.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, pay costs and undergo a rehabilitation course.

Det Con Nicky Wareham of Harrogate CID said: "This was a very concerning case, even more so considering Donnelly’s job which could mean regular, unsupervised access to dozens of children.

"While I would stress that the offences relate to images that were already in circulation, that doesn’t in any way detract from the gravity of this offence."

She added: “Indecent images perpetuate child abuse and some of the photographs we encountered during the investigation were particularly disturbing."

