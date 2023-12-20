A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Bradford while she was crossing the road.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was hit while she walked over a pelican crossing at the junction of Manchester Road and Ripley Street just before 9am on Tuesday night.

She died at the scene.

Police said two cars - an Audi A3 and a VW Golf - were driving away from Bradford city centre alongside each other when the crash took place.

One of the cars crashed into railings after the woman was hit.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the crash.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

