Police searching for a missing man who was last seen setting off for a run have found his dog dead in a river.

Graham Connell, 64, left his house in Leeds with his family's golden doodle Maddy at about 3.45pm on Monday and was reported missing almost four hours later when he failed to return home.

Maddy was recovered from the River Aire near to Wyke Beck on Wednesday and was identified by microchip.

Police divers have been searching the water near to Woodlesford Lock, where Graham regularly runs.

His car was found parked in the car park nearby.

Graham Connell was last seen wearing a royal blue dri-fit top, black leggings with shorts over the top and trainers. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Det Insp John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are continuing to carry out searches of the wider area around Woodlesford Lock to find Graham and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him and his dog at any point along his usual running route on late Monday afternoon.

"We are also continuing to support the family following the discovery of their dog this morning and to keep them updated as we progress our searches for Graham."

Graham' s normal running route takes him alongside the Aire and Calder Navigation and River Aire up to Skelton Grange Road around Skelton Lake/Skelton Country Park and down to the bottom of St Aidan’s Nature Reserve.

West Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to call 101.

