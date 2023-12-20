Play Brightcove video

Watch St Albans Catholic Primary and Nursery School pupils sing Christmas carols for 94-year old Cath Whitehead.

Pupils from a South Yorkshire school gave an injured grandma a boost by performing an Christmas carol concert on her doorstep.

Ninety-four-year old Cath Whitehead, who lives in Denaby Main, has been going to carol concerts at St Albans Catholic Primary and Nursery School for 40 years.

But this year she was unable to attend after a fall five weeks ago.

Her grandson, Gaz Robinson, posted on X that his nan was "heartbroken" about not being able to go.

Cath has close links with the school and after headteacher Lindsey Ebsworth found out she would be unable to make it to the concert, the school decided to bring a concert to her.

A group of Year 6 students, accompanied by staff, appeared outside Cath's bungalow, serenading her with a selection of carols including Silent Night, Away in a Manger and Little Donkey.

Gaz said that his grandmother was touched by the school's kindness and that singing the songs on Cath's doorstep was "emotional for them all to be honest".

Videos of the concert have since gone viral on X, having been been watched more than half a million times.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...