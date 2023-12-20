Huddersfield Town have unveiled a mural in honour of club captain Jonathan Hogg. The artwork was painted onto a wall at the end of a row of terraced houses on the corner of Leeds Road and Lower Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield to celebrate Hogg's 10 years as a Terrier. Hogg joined Huddersfield Town in 2013 from Watford and has since made 358 appearances for the club. The 35-year-old midfielder was a pivotal part of the team's promotion to the Premier League in May 2017 and their survival in England's top flight during the 2017-18 season. Hogg was named captain in 2021 under Carlos Corberán, leading the Terriers to a second Championship Play-Off Final in 2022, narrowly missing out on a second promotion to the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. He has been nicknamed "The General" by Town fans for his non-stop, fearless and combative style of play - something which is written on the mural.

Hogg was a pivotal cog in Town's Premier League team during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. Credit: PA

The mural is a local collaboration between Huddersfield-based illustrator Peter O'Toole and artists from the Northern Mural Co. It follows a similar mural which was created in June 2023 outside Town's Canalside training ground which marked the club's three consecutive Division 1 titles under the watchful eye of manager Herbert Chapman and Cecil Potter between 1924 and 1926. Town chief executive Jake Edwards said: "Spending a decade with one Club is no small achievement, and we felt that a player of Jonathan’s influence deserved celebrating in a lasting manner having made such a huge contribution over the past 10 years, earning a place within the heart of our supporters and all at Town alike.He added: "As we showed in the summer with our first mural, increasing our presence across the Town is important to us, and doing so while working alongside brilliant local creatives, Club Partners and businesses gives what we’re trying to achieve a proud and distinctive Huddersfield feel."Edwards said that Hogg is embodying "what being a Terrier truly means" as a "true leader and a professional". The club had the mural painted on Leeds Road so supporters can walk past it en route to the John Smith's Stadium on matchdays.