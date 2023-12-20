A triple killer has been given a whole-life order for murdering his elderly neighbour after being wrongly housed next to her while on licence.

Lawrence Bierton will spend the rest of his life in prison after bludgeoning 73-year-old Pauline Quinn to death with her coffee table at her home in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, in November 2021.

Bierton, 63, had been given accommodation in Rayton Spur while on licence from a life sentence for murdering two elderly sisters in 1995, a decision that was described by the judge Mr Justice Pepperall as a "significant mistake."

The defendant was found guilty of Ms Quinn's murder after a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, with the judge describing his third killing as "senseless as it was brutal".

Handing Bierton a whole-life order on Wednesday, the first to be issued at the court since 2005, Mr Justice Pepperall said: "You have been found guilty of the senseless and brutal murder of three elderly and disabled women in their own homes.

"You showed each of the victims no mercy. [These were] sustained attacks in which you used extraordinary levels of violence.

"I am left in no doubt whatsoever that you must never again be given the opportunity to walk the streets.

"The only just sentence in this case is that you should remain in prison for the rest of your life."

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bierton is a violent and dangerous criminal who will quite rightly spend a long time behind bars. This was an appalling crime that shocked the local community and devastated Pauline's family and friends.

"As this case finally comes to an end, I would like to pay tribute to Pauline's family, who have shown enormous dignity throughout the legal process.

"We know that no sentence can possibly compensate for the loss of a much-loved mother, sister and grandmother, but I do hope this sentence provides them with some degree of closure.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

