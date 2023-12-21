A man who raped a child he spotted wandering the streets alone has been jailed.

Ziad Taibi, 41, followed the 11-year-old girl through Barnsley town centre before approaching her and asking how old she was.

He convinced her to go to his home address, where he attacked her before telling her to leave.

Taibi planned to flee but was arrested by officers and charged with multiple sexual offences against a child.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child under 13 and four counts of sexual assault.Taibi, of Spencer Street, was jailed for 15 years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Con Alice Gilbert said: "The victim has shown great bravery and strength beyond their years in coming forward and providing vital evidence that was required in identifying the suspect and obtaining a conviction in this case."This was a very traumatic incident that raised concerns in the community. I hope this sentencing helps the victim heal and reclaim some of what was taken from them."

