Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has called for LBC to apologise after the station took a live call from someone wrongly claiming to be his son.

The call happened on Rachel Johnson's show on Sunday 17 December when a man who said he was called Charlie Anderson was put on air.

The caller said his father was Lee Anderson and claimed the MP had urged him not to vote Conservative in the next general election.

He said his father had come back drunk from a studio in London and told him "he's got more chance of joining UKIP or the BNP party."

He also accused the MP of trying to assault him.

After this claim the call was ended by Johnson, who said: "This sounds like a very personal issue you've got with your dad. Thank you for your call - I wish you all the best.

"I'm not sure whether we should continue that - it sounded like a very personal domestic there between Charlie and the person he purported to talk about."

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, after the incident, Lee Anderson said: "To be clear this is a vile hoax and a slur on my family.

"For clarity I do have a son called Charlie but he is 33 and not 23 as the male says in this clip. The voice is a completely different accent to my sons. The person who has made this hoax call is sick"

He said he would report the call to the police.

On Monday 20 December, he posted on X again calling for an apology.

He said: "It takes one second to say sorry. So far no apology from @LBC over this outrageous hoax call."

ITV News has contacted LBC's parent company Global for a response.

