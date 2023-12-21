A mother has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her five-month-old baby girl in Leeds.

She called police at 5:44pm on Wednesday to report that her daughter was in a serious condition in Woodhouse Moor park.

Police arrived and the girl was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The woman was then arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police cordon is in place while West Yorkshire Police investigate the death

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

West Yorkshire Police said they have put a scene in place for forensic examination.

