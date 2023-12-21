Play Brightcove video

Abdoul Ramadhan is presented with a gift from the Whinmoor community live on ITV Calendar

Neighbours have raised almost £1,500 to show their appreciation for their local parcel delivery driver at Christmas.

Abdoul Ramadhan has been serving the community of Whinmoor, Leeds, for over seven years and is well-loved by residents, who say he goes "above and beyond" to help them with their parcels.

His customers decided to club together to try to raise £200 as a Christmas bonus, but ended up collecting over seven times their original target.

Dozens of residents turned out for a presentation at the local primary school where the money and a card was handed over.

Abdoul, who works for delivery firm Evri, told ITV News: "I didn't expect this. When you are just doing what you are doing you don't really expect anything back. But this is amazing.

"I'm still sticking with this round. I've heard some chance of moving to some other areas but I preferred being in Whinmoor with my community. It's been years to be fair."

Jo Knapp originally set up the fundraiser through a group she created on Facebook.

Speaking at the presentation, she said: "Abdoul is fantastic. He's a big part of our community is Abdoul and as you can see today by all the people that have turned out it's very much appreciated in the community."

