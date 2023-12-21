Strong winds are causing heavy disruption on the roads and rail network.

A yellow weather warning is in place across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire due to the heavy winds.

In East Yorkshire, the Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high sided vehicles and a speed restriction of 30 mph. The footpath is also closed due to the wind.

Woodhead Pass and the M1 at Junction 32 for Tinsley Viaduct and Meadowhall are also closed to high sided vehicles.

There are reports of slow traffic due to a fallen tree on Pool Road in Otley in the direction of Moor Drive.

In Derbyshire there is heavy traffic due to fallen tree on the B5056 in both directions from the A6 at Rowlsey to Alport Lane Youlgrave.

Trains on the Airedale line between Leeds and Skipton will be delayed or cancelled due to overhead lines coming down at Saltaire.

Services to AND from Bradford Forster Square may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised due to a fallen tree being caught in the overhead wires in the Shipley area.

Northern are running their trains at a reduced speed due to the severe weather. Services may be delayed by up to 45 minutes as a result.

Some bus services may also be affected by the weather, with some journeys taking longer.

The Met Office warns that some homes and businesses may experience short term loss of power.