CCTV has been released showing a controlling husband strangling his estranged wife in a car park before he ran her over.

Varinder Singh, 28, was caught on camera strangling the woman into a "semi-consciousness state" in the car park of a shopping centre in Bradford when they met up to discuss their divorce in August.

The victim is seen struggling with Singh who appears to have his hands on her throat, before she falls to the floor and stiffens.

He then bundles her into the backseat of his car.

Varinder Singh ran over his estranged wife after strangling her and bundling her into his car Credit: CPS

Later CCTV shows his wife attempting to escape the car but Singh turns it around and runs her over.

Singh pleaded guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, kidnap and assault and was jailed for seven years at Bradford Crown Court.

Defence lawyers told the court Singh had described going through "mental tortue" at the time and said the meeting had been a recipe for disaster.

Handing down his sentence, Recorder of Bradford Bryan Cox KC told him: "The reality is that this was serious violence committed in the context of a relationship in which you sought to control and dominate your wife.

"It is self-evident from what you did and indeed from your victim’s statement that these offences will have a lasting and profound effect upon her.

"The CCTV shows you driving your motor car at your victim at some speed. You plainly intended to inflict serious injury. It is a matter of pure good fortune that you did not cause much greater physical injuries."

